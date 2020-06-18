All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9695 H Hitching Post Lane

9695 Hitching Post Ln · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9695 Hitching Post Ln, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9695 H Hitching Post Lane · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely 2 Level 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome - Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Laurel MD. This is a nice 2 level townhome with all hardwoods throughout. Fully renovated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, nice countertops, backsplash, and tile. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Plenty of parking. Call today to set up a showing.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/5b6c4f79-7530-4a90-986c-c74b8c901b93

Parking: Open in Lot
All Utilities Paid by Tenants.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5660608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

