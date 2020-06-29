All apartments in North Laurel
9607 GLENDOWER COURT

9607 Glendower Court · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Glendower Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Bright and Open townhome in the heart of Howard County is located in the sought after Bowling Brook Farms community. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large master bedroom, Open living room, Fireplace in the Family room. Laundry is in the unit, Bathroom's on each level. Stainless steel appliances. Huge deck backing to common area great for entertaining. Walking distance to Historic Savage, Savage Park, and the local library. Great for commuters approx 30 minutes to Baltimore & D.C. Approx 10-15 minutes to Fort Meade. Close to shopping and major routes. start the new year right stop by and see your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have any available units?
9607 GLENDOWER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have?
Some of 9607 GLENDOWER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 GLENDOWER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9607 GLENDOWER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 GLENDOWER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT offer parking?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have a pool?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have accessible units?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 GLENDOWER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 GLENDOWER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
