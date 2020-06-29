9607 GLENDOWER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This Bright and Open townhome in the heart of Howard County is located in the sought after Bowling Brook Farms community. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large master bedroom, Open living room, Fireplace in the Family room. Laundry is in the unit, Bathroom's on each level. Stainless steel appliances. Huge deck backing to common area great for entertaining. Walking distance to Historic Savage, Savage Park, and the local library. Great for commuters approx 30 minutes to Baltimore & D.C. Approx 10-15 minutes to Fort Meade. Close to shopping and major routes. start the new year right stop by and see your new home.