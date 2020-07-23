All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT

9536 Donnan Castle Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9536 Donnan Castle Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent - Beautiful end unit townhouse, just renovated. This unit features main level with new engineered plank flooring, large living room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and slider to large deck. Upper level offers new carpeting, two bedrooms including master with private bath and second bedroom and full bath. Finished basement includes third bedroom or family room, full bath and laundry. Walkout to concrete patio. Unit backs to woods. Fresh paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have any available units?
9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have?
Some of 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT offer parking?
Yes, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT offers parking.
Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have a pool?
No, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT does not have a pool.
Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have accessible units?
No, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
