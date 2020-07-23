9536 DONNAN CASTLE CT

Amenities

For Rent - Beautiful end unit townhouse, just renovated. This unit features main level with new engineered plank flooring, large living room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and slider to large deck. Upper level offers new carpeting, two bedrooms including master with private bath and second bedroom and full bath. Finished basement includes third bedroom or family room, full bath and laundry. Walkout to concrete patio. Unit backs to woods. Fresh paint throughout.