Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9422 Steeple Ct

9422 Steeple Court · No Longer Available
Location

9422 Steeple Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Laurel Townhouse Has Everything YOU need! - This quaint 3 bed 2.5 bath has beautiful hardwood floors, and large bedrooms! The top floor features all 3 bedrooms. The living room features a fireplace, and leads out to the deck! The basement features new carpeting, and a washer and dryer. A fenced in backyard great for kids! Great location! Only 15 min away from Laurel Town Centre! Make an appointment!

Parking: Parking Space
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4527132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 Steeple Ct have any available units?
9422 Steeple Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9422 Steeple Ct have?
Some of 9422 Steeple Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 Steeple Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9422 Steeple Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 Steeple Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9422 Steeple Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9422 Steeple Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9422 Steeple Ct offers parking.
Does 9422 Steeple Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9422 Steeple Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 Steeple Ct have a pool?
No, 9422 Steeple Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9422 Steeple Ct have accessible units?
No, 9422 Steeple Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 Steeple Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9422 Steeple Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9422 Steeple Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9422 Steeple Ct has units with air conditioning.
