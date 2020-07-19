9422 Steeple Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Laurel Townhouse Has Everything YOU need! - This quaint 3 bed 2.5 bath has beautiful hardwood floors, and large bedrooms! The top floor features all 3 bedrooms. The living room features a fireplace, and leads out to the deck! The basement features new carpeting, and a washer and dryer. A fenced in backyard great for kids! Great location! Only 15 min away from Laurel Town Centre! Make an appointment!



Parking: Parking Space

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Call: 443-979-8872

Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE

1-2 PAW DENIED

3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent

4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent

5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



