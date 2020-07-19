9422 Steeple Ct

Amenities
This Laurel Townhouse Has Everything YOU need! - This quaint 3 bed 2.5 bath has beautiful hardwood floors, and large bedrooms! The top floor features all 3 bedrooms. The living room features a fireplace, and leads out to the deck! The basement features new carpeting, and a washer and dryer. A fenced in backyard great for kids! Great location! Only 15 min away from Laurel Town Centre! Make an appointment!
Parking: Parking Space
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.
Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent
