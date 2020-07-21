All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM

9374 STEEPLE CT

9374 Steeple Court · No Longer Available
Location

9374 Steeple Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! End unit, 4 story townhome in Cul De Sac, centrally located in Howard County Laurel, with walking distance to Historic Savage Mill and convenient access to Rte 32, 95 and US-1. Freshly painted with numerous upgrades for the new tenant. Large living room with upgraded hard wood floors and dining space that walks out to the large deck. Upgraded kitchen with matching, stainless steel appliances. Walk upstairs to 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath for guests. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings, loft, carpeted storage room and full bath. Fully finished basement with walkout to fenced backyard. New washer/dryer units, with HVAC system replaced in 2018. Attached garage parking, with long driveway and adjacent public street parking. Lawn mower remains in garage for new tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9374 STEEPLE CT have any available units?
9374 STEEPLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9374 STEEPLE CT have?
Some of 9374 STEEPLE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9374 STEEPLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9374 STEEPLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9374 STEEPLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 9374 STEEPLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9374 STEEPLE CT offer parking?
Yes, 9374 STEEPLE CT offers parking.
Does 9374 STEEPLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9374 STEEPLE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9374 STEEPLE CT have a pool?
No, 9374 STEEPLE CT does not have a pool.
Does 9374 STEEPLE CT have accessible units?
No, 9374 STEEPLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9374 STEEPLE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9374 STEEPLE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9374 STEEPLE CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9374 STEEPLE CT has units with air conditioning.
