9374 STEEPLE CT

Location, location, location! End unit, 4 story townhome in Cul De Sac, centrally located in Howard County Laurel, with walking distance to Historic Savage Mill and convenient access to Rte 32, 95 and US-1. Freshly painted with numerous upgrades for the new tenant. Large living room with upgraded hard wood floors and dining space that walks out to the large deck. Upgraded kitchen with matching, stainless steel appliances. Walk upstairs to 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath for guests. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings, loft, carpeted storage room and full bath. Fully finished basement with walkout to fenced backyard. New washer/dryer units, with HVAC system replaced in 2018. Attached garage parking, with long driveway and adjacent public street parking. Lawn mower remains in garage for new tenant use.