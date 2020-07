Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home! 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome boasts ideal open layout, large master bedroom with 4th level loft, updated kitchen with granite counters, updated cabinets and flooring. This home will be completely painted from top to bottom with agreeable grey paint. Deck will be power-washed and stained. Fully finished basement with full bath, bedroom/den, great room and walkout. Large deck is surrounded by a pristine stream and wooded area. Hurry, wont last long!