Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9316 LAWSON LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9316 LAWSON LN
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9316 LAWSON LN
9316 Lawson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
9316 Lawson Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9316 LAWSON LN have any available units?
9316 LAWSON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Laurel, MD
.
What amenities does 9316 LAWSON LN have?
Some of 9316 LAWSON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9316 LAWSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
9316 LAWSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 LAWSON LN pet-friendly?
No, 9316 LAWSON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Laurel
.
Does 9316 LAWSON LN offer parking?
Yes, 9316 LAWSON LN offers parking.
Does 9316 LAWSON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9316 LAWSON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 LAWSON LN have a pool?
No, 9316 LAWSON LN does not have a pool.
Does 9316 LAWSON LN have accessible units?
No, 9316 LAWSON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9316 LAWSON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9316 LAWSON LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9316 LAWSON LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9316 LAWSON LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723
Similar Pages
North Laurel 1 Bedrooms
North Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible Apartments
North Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Sykesville, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Ferndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Severna Park, MD
Lake Shore, MD
Eldersburg, MD
Westphalia, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Calverton, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College