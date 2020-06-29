9240 Bridle Path Ln

Amenities

30% off first month of rent!



Modern: Upgraded, 3 bedroom 2 full bath Condo in Laurel, MD, available for immediate move-in!



It is the perfect location if you’re looking to live between DC and Baltimore. 25 minutes drive to Baltimore, 14 minutes drive to Columbia Mall. Easy access to Routes I-95, 295, 197, 198, 216, & I-495. Highly rated Schools within 5 miles in Howard County.



The rent includes Water, Trash and Snow removal. Has In-unit Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Modern Steel Appliances, Multiple Street Parking, and Small Shed.



Pets are not allowed. We will run a background and credit check. You must be able to pay the first month’s rent and security deposit (same amount as first month’s rent) to move in.



Looking for a responsible renter.

If you’re seriously interested Call Perry at Four Four 3 3 one 7 nine six 3 one