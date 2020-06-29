All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9240 Bridle Path Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9240 Bridle Path Ln
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:52 AM

9240 Bridle Path Ln

9240 Bridle Path Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9240 Bridle Path Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
30% off first month of rent!

Modern: Upgraded, 3 bedroom 2 full bath Condo in Laurel, MD, available for immediate move-in!

It is the perfect location if you’re looking to live between DC and Baltimore. 25 minutes drive to Baltimore, 14 minutes drive to Columbia Mall. Easy access to Routes I-95, 295, 197, 198, 216, & I-495. Highly rated Schools within 5 miles in Howard County.

The rent includes Water, Trash and Snow removal. Has In-unit Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Modern Steel Appliances, Multiple Street Parking, and Small Shed.

Pets are not allowed. We will run a background and credit check. You must be able to pay the first month’s rent and security deposit (same amount as first month’s rent) to move in.

Looking for a responsible renter.
If you’re seriously interested Call Perry at Four Four 3 3 one 7 nine six 3 one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have any available units?
9240 Bridle Path Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have?
Some of 9240 Bridle Path Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9240 Bridle Path Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9240 Bridle Path Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9240 Bridle Path Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9240 Bridle Path Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln offer parking?
No, 9240 Bridle Path Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9240 Bridle Path Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have a pool?
No, 9240 Bridle Path Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have accessible units?
No, 9240 Bridle Path Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9240 Bridle Path Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9240 Bridle Path Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9240 Bridle Path Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College