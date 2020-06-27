All apartments in North Laurel
9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L

9160 Hitching Post Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9160 Hitching Post Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
Laurel, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Howard County Laurel has fresh paint, hardwood on main level and brand new carpet in bedrooms. End unit with side yard and extra storage outside.

(RLNE5036673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L have any available units?
9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L currently offering any rent specials?
9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L pet-friendly?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L offer parking?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L does not offer parking.
Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L have a pool?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L does not have a pool.
Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L have accessible units?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L does not have accessible units.
Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L have units with dishwashers?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L have units with air conditioning?
No, 9160 Hitching Post Lane Unit L does not have units with air conditioning.
