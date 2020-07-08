All apartments in North Laurel
8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE
8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE

8817 Boulder Hill Place · No Longer Available
North Laurel
Savage - Guilford
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

8817 Boulder Hill Place, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
tennis court
3300+ square feet of living space in this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome, located in the gated community of Stone Lake. The main level includes formal living room, separate dining room, family room with gas fireplace, gourmet eat-in kitchen, library/den and half bath plus 2 exterior decks - 1 in front and 1 in rear overlooking putting green. Kitchen features granite countertops, 42" cabinetry, double oven, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, large island and breakfast room with additional cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout main level and upstairs landing. Master suite on upper level with tray ceiling, balcony, walk-in closet. Attached master bath includes double sink, soaking tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level with laundry. 2nd family room in lower level with optional 4th bedroom, full bath and access to 2 car garage. 2 additional parking spaces in driveway. Community offers a 25 acre lake and tennis courts. This homes backs to 100 year old trees and a putting green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have any available units?
8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have?
Some of 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE offers parking.
Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

