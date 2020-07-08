8817 BOULDER HILL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking putting green garage tennis court

3300+ square feet of living space in this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome, located in the gated community of Stone Lake. The main level includes formal living room, separate dining room, family room with gas fireplace, gourmet eat-in kitchen, library/den and half bath plus 2 exterior decks - 1 in front and 1 in rear overlooking putting green. Kitchen features granite countertops, 42" cabinetry, double oven, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, large island and breakfast room with additional cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout main level and upstairs landing. Master suite on upper level with tray ceiling, balcony, walk-in closet. Attached master bath includes double sink, soaking tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level with laundry. 2nd family room in lower level with optional 4th bedroom, full bath and access to 2 car garage. 2 additional parking spaces in driveway. Community offers a 25 acre lake and tennis courts. This homes backs to 100 year old trees and a putting green.