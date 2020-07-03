All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:24 AM

8805 EVERMORE CT

8805 Evermore Court · No Longer Available
Location

8805 Evermore Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great townhouse in desired community of Wyndemere ll. Views of quiet woods both front and rear with exceptional landscaping that includes deck and gazeebo/stoerage unit. 2 large Master bedrooms with full baths fill the upstairs level, while the hardwood floored living room and tiled kitchen make up the main floor. The basement is fully finished with walkout to backyard and 1/2 bath. Plenty of storage along with laundry room is on this level and can serve as a third bedroom. Take advantage and contact Scott Greenberg with Long and Foster ASAP 301-252-0287 or scott.greenberg@longandfoster.com.Rental application available online at longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 EVERMORE CT have any available units?
8805 EVERMORE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8805 EVERMORE CT have?
Some of 8805 EVERMORE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 EVERMORE CT currently offering any rent specials?
8805 EVERMORE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 EVERMORE CT pet-friendly?
No, 8805 EVERMORE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8805 EVERMORE CT offer parking?
Yes, 8805 EVERMORE CT offers parking.
Does 8805 EVERMORE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8805 EVERMORE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 EVERMORE CT have a pool?
No, 8805 EVERMORE CT does not have a pool.
Does 8805 EVERMORE CT have accessible units?
No, 8805 EVERMORE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 EVERMORE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 EVERMORE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8805 EVERMORE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8805 EVERMORE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

