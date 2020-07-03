8805 EVERMORE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great townhouse in desired community of Wyndemere ll. Views of quiet woods both front and rear with exceptional landscaping that includes deck and gazeebo/stoerage unit. 2 large Master bedrooms with full baths fill the upstairs level, while the hardwood floored living room and tiled kitchen make up the main floor. The basement is fully finished with walkout to backyard and 1/2 bath. Plenty of storage along with laundry room is on this level and can serve as a third bedroom. Take advantage and contact Scott Greenberg with Long and Foster ASAP 301-252-0287 or scott.greenberg@longandfoster.com.Rental application available online at longandfoster.com