Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
8601 Misty Waters Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

8601 Misty Waters Way

8601 Misty Waters Way · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Misty Waters Way, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
putting green
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Elegant 4 BR/3.5 BA EOG Townhome in Laurel! Walk on into a beautiful foyer with stairs leading up to the main level. Walk into your beautiful sitting room with built-in seating, a patio for the front of the home, a separated office, and a nice dining room. From here walk into your exquisite kitchen with a huge island with storage and granite, updated appliances, a cook-top and double oven, a pantry, and plenty of counter/cabinet space! A separated kitchen table space with plenty of natural light along with a half bath! The living room tops off with a decorative fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, and access to a back patio. Upstairs find three bright bedrooms, two bathrooms, and the washer and dryer. The huge master suite includes double doors, access to a third balcony, a walk in wrap around closet, and a gorgeous master bathroom! Downstairs is a fully finished lower level with direct access to the two car garage. There is an additional 4th bedroom with a full sized bathroom and another garden patio to walk to the backyard!

~ Home has ample parking! Huge Driveway, 2 car garage, and visitor parking for the street right next door!

~ This Gated Community offers access to a lake, kayak/water sport rentals available, community park and tennis courts and putting green for added entertainment!

~ Perfect commuting location with easy access to I-95, SR-32, etc. for easy access to available shopping!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5578796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Misty Waters Way have any available units?
8601 Misty Waters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8601 Misty Waters Way have?
Some of 8601 Misty Waters Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Misty Waters Way currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Misty Waters Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Misty Waters Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Misty Waters Way is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Misty Waters Way offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Misty Waters Way offers parking.
Does 8601 Misty Waters Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Misty Waters Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Misty Waters Way have a pool?
No, 8601 Misty Waters Way does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Misty Waters Way have accessible units?
No, 8601 Misty Waters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Misty Waters Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Misty Waters Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 Misty Waters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8601 Misty Waters Way does not have units with air conditioning.
