8601 Misty Waters Way

Elegant 4 BR/3.5 BA EOG Townhome in Laurel! Walk on into a beautiful foyer with stairs leading up to the main level. Walk into your beautiful sitting room with built-in seating, a patio for the front of the home, a separated office, and a nice dining room. From here walk into your exquisite kitchen with a huge island with storage and granite, updated appliances, a cook-top and double oven, a pantry, and plenty of counter/cabinet space! A separated kitchen table space with plenty of natural light along with a half bath! The living room tops off with a decorative fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, and access to a back patio. Upstairs find three bright bedrooms, two bathrooms, and the washer and dryer. The huge master suite includes double doors, access to a third balcony, a walk in wrap around closet, and a gorgeous master bathroom! Downstairs is a fully finished lower level with direct access to the two car garage. There is an additional 4th bedroom with a full sized bathroom and another garden patio to walk to the backyard!



~ Home has ample parking! Huge Driveway, 2 car garage, and visitor parking for the street right next door!



~ This Gated Community offers access to a lake, kayak/water sport rentals available, community park and tennis courts and putting green for added entertainment!



~ Perfect commuting location with easy access to I-95, SR-32, etc. for easy access to available shopping!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



