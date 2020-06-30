8537 LIGHT MOON WAY

Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool tennis court

Basement for RENT!Finished and spacious basement with full bathroom and walkout access. It is in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Award-winning Howard county schools. Close to community recreational center with tennis courts and a beautiful pool with lifeguards. Free Amenities include pool/clubhouse/tennis. Close to major highways make for an easy commute to Baltimore or DC. Please contact the owner directly to schedule showing and all other info; Akalu Lentiro- Phone 404 509 7474, email:-akalu.lentiro@gmail.com