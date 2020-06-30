All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
8537 LIGHT MOON WAY
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

8537 LIGHT MOON WAY

8537 Light Moon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8537 Light Moon Way, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Basement for RENT!Finished and spacious basement with full bathroom and walkout access. It is in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Award-winning Howard county schools. Close to community recreational center with tennis courts and a beautiful pool with lifeguards. Free Amenities include pool/clubhouse/tennis. Close to major highways make for an easy commute to Baltimore or DC. Please contact the owner directly to schedule showing and all other info; Akalu Lentiro- Phone 404 509 7474, email:-akalu.lentiro@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have any available units?
8537 LIGHT MOON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have?
Some of 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8537 LIGHT MOON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY offer parking?
No, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY has a pool.
Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY has accessible units.
Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8537 LIGHT MOON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College