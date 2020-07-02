8483 CHARMED DAYS

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome the new year in this stunning, stone front Emerson home ~ LIGHT FILLED OPEN FLOORPLAN- End Unit backs to open space- ATTACHED GARAGE- Bump out on all 3 levels- NEWLY REMODELED - Vaulted master suite with private spa like bath ~ two person soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower- BATHROOM ON EVERY LEVEL- 2 full baths + 2 half - Granite Kitchen Counters and Granite Breakfast Bar -Stainless double bowl sink ~ EXPRESSO 42~ CABINETS- BREAKFAST ROOM- New Stainless Appliances - OVERSIZED GREAT ROOM -Full size Washer/Dryer ~ Plenty of visitor parking spaces - Neutral professional paint- VAULTED CEILINGS - premium new carpet & padding - Easy Access to rt 216, I-95, Rt 32, Rt 29 - Award Winning Howard County Schools ~ Community Pool- Immediate occupancy available- Nothing left to do except move in and enjoy- PETS CASE BY CASE- GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED