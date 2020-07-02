All apartments in North Laurel
Location

8483 Charmed Days, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome the new year in this stunning, stone front Emerson home ~ LIGHT FILLED OPEN FLOORPLAN- End Unit backs to open space- ATTACHED GARAGE- Bump out on all 3 levels- NEWLY REMODELED - Vaulted master suite with private spa like bath ~ two person soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower- BATHROOM ON EVERY LEVEL- 2 full baths + 2 half - Granite Kitchen Counters and Granite Breakfast Bar -Stainless double bowl sink ~ EXPRESSO 42~ CABINETS- BREAKFAST ROOM- New Stainless Appliances - OVERSIZED GREAT ROOM -Full size Washer/Dryer ~ Plenty of visitor parking spaces - Neutral professional paint- VAULTED CEILINGS - premium new carpet & padding - Easy Access to rt 216, I-95, Rt 32, Rt 29 - Award Winning Howard County Schools ~ Community Pool- Immediate occupancy available- Nothing left to do except move in and enjoy- PETS CASE BY CASE- GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have any available units?
8483 CHARMED DAYS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have?
Some of 8483 CHARMED DAYS's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8483 CHARMED DAYS currently offering any rent specials?
8483 CHARMED DAYS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8483 CHARMED DAYS pet-friendly?
Yes, 8483 CHARMED DAYS is pet friendly.
Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS offer parking?
Yes, 8483 CHARMED DAYS offers parking.
Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8483 CHARMED DAYS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have a pool?
Yes, 8483 CHARMED DAYS has a pool.
Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have accessible units?
No, 8483 CHARMED DAYS does not have accessible units.
Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8483 CHARMED DAYS has units with dishwashers.
Does 8483 CHARMED DAYS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8483 CHARMED DAYS does not have units with air conditioning.

