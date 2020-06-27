8458 CHARMED DAYS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

3 Level Stone Front Garage Townhome for rent in Emerson community of Howard County. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Fireplace, and Garage. Fresh paint, hardwood floors in living, dining, and all bedrooms. Master bath with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Spacious Living and Family areas. TV Mounts. Open Floor Plan. Community amenities include access to common areas, pool, tennis court, and community center. Tot Lots/Play areas. 1 Car Garage with ample front and guest parking. Easy access to I-95, Rt 32, Rt 29, Rt 216, and Rt 1.