156 Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 52
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 7
1 of 82
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 33
North Kensington is one of the top 30 places to live in Maryland. Considering the state has over 440 cities, that's a pretty swanky title to hold. It makes sense, too. Diversity is celebrated, schools are top-notch, and the area is steeped in American history. Welcome to North Kensington, a cool little place to call home.
North Kensington is part of the Greater Kensington area. Directly south of Wheaton, its northern boundary is Veirs Mill Road, one of Montgomery County's main corridors. With a population of approximately 9,500 and covering a little more than 1.5 square miles, it's very dense. Yet, that's part of the charm about the town. Its cozy confines help foster a sense of tight-knit community. However, that closeness doesn't translate into snobby exclusivity. North Kensington is not stuck-up. If anything, it's quite the opposite. It can be a very friendly town. It gives as good as it gets, so be nice. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Kensington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.