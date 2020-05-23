3821 Denfeld Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill

Charming and very well maintained house in sought-after North Kensington is what you are looking for! Recently renovated, this house features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a beautifully landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining. The bright living and dining room with open concept kitchen are situated on the ground level, along with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Lower level with additional separate entrance, features two bedrooms, full bathroom, plentiful storage, and laundry area. The cozy family room is overlooking a fenced back yard with a grill area. Driveway accommodates two cars. Additional off-street parking is available. Dogs ONLY will be considered on a case by case basis.

Conveniently located to historic downtown Kensington, Pike and Rose in North Bethesda and Wheaton close to local shops and restaurants. Minutes away from I-495, Metro, MARC, Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trail, parks, and playgrounds.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.