North Kensington, MD
3821 Denfeld Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:17 AM

3821 Denfeld Avenue

3821 Denfeld Avenue · (301) 412-8183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3821 Denfeld Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Charming and very well maintained house in sought-after North Kensington is what you are looking for! Recently renovated, this house features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a beautifully landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining. The bright living and dining room with open concept kitchen are situated on the ground level, along with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Lower level with additional separate entrance, features two bedrooms, full bathroom, plentiful storage, and laundry area. The cozy family room is overlooking a fenced back yard with a grill area. Driveway accommodates two cars. Additional off-street parking is available. Dogs ONLY will be considered on a case by case basis.
Conveniently located to historic downtown Kensington, Pike and Rose in North Bethesda and Wheaton close to local shops and restaurants. Minutes away from I-495, Metro, MARC, Rock Creek Park hiking/biking trail, parks, and playgrounds.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have any available units?
3821 Denfeld Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have?
Some of 3821 Denfeld Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Denfeld Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Denfeld Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Denfeld Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Denfeld Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Denfeld Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Denfeld Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have a pool?
No, 3821 Denfeld Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3821 Denfeld Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Denfeld Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Denfeld Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3821 Denfeld Avenue has units with air conditioning.
