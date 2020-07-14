3513 ANDERSON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright & spacious single family home in Kensington. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout both levels. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Main level has 3 spacious bedrooms & 1 full bath, with a jacuzzi tub and double vanity. The fully finished basement is completed with a rec room, one additional bedroom, a full bath, and a large storage area with washer and dryer. This home also features a newer oversized deck, a lush, fully fenced backyard, and a storage shed. Located in close proximity to Wheaton Metro, Westfield Shopping Center with Costco & Target, Kensington's Antique Row, & a plethora of shops and restaurants. Close to major routes and public transportation. Certified lead free.