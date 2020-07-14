All apartments in North Kensington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3513 ANDERSON ROAD

3513 Anderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Anderson Road, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Bright & spacious single family home in Kensington. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout both levels. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Main level has 3 spacious bedrooms & 1 full bath, with a jacuzzi tub and double vanity. The fully finished basement is completed with a rec room, one additional bedroom, a full bath, and a large storage area with washer and dryer. This home also features a newer oversized deck, a lush, fully fenced backyard, and a storage shed. Located in close proximity to Wheaton Metro, Westfield Shopping Center with Costco & Target, Kensington's Antique Row, & a plethora of shops and restaurants. Close to major routes and public transportation. Certified lead free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have any available units?
3513 ANDERSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have?
Some of 3513 ANDERSON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 ANDERSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3513 ANDERSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 ANDERSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD offers parking.
Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 ANDERSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 ANDERSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
