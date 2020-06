Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

$2,600 large 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath,

Beautifully renovated, available now, in a quiet cul de sac in Kensington MD

Tenant is respsonsible to take care of the yard, snow removal from driveway, pay for electricity , gas and water. Minimum required credit score is 700. Tenant has to get renter's insurance(it cost less than $200 per year). Security deposit and first month of rent are due at signing.