3213 University Blvd W 11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

Cozy Condo - Property Id: 142835



Great location: 6 mins from Wheaton Metro and 4 mins to Westfield Wheaton Mall. Great space for a couple or a small family (2 adults and child). Plenty of guest parking. Balcony that fits a small grill and some outdoor furniture. Washer/dryer is not located in unit but it is located conveniently in the same building just one floor down. Included: Trash removal, gas (heating), water, balcony, and parking (1 reserved spot). No smoking in building. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142835

Property Id 142835



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5674887)