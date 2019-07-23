All apartments in North Kensington
3203 University Blvd W #22

3203 University Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

3203 University Boulevard West, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Location! Location! Location! Well maintained 3 br + 1 1/2 ba 2 level condo. Laundry in unit. Close to revitalized downtown Wheaton and walking distance to shops, dining, and Wheaton Metro (Red Line). Community pool. Gas and water included in rent. Additional storage unit available in basement of building.
Location! Location! Location! Well maintained 3 br + 1 1/2 ba 2 level condo. Laundry in unit. Close to revitalized downtown Wheaton and walking distance to shops, dining, and Wheaton Metro (Red Line). Community pool. Gas and water included in rent. Additional storage unit available in basement of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have any available units?
3203 University Blvd W #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have?
Some of 3203 University Blvd W #22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 University Blvd W #22 currently offering any rent specials?
3203 University Blvd W #22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 University Blvd W #22 pet-friendly?
No, 3203 University Blvd W #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 offer parking?
No, 3203 University Blvd W #22 does not offer parking.
Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 University Blvd W #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have a pool?
Yes, 3203 University Blvd W #22 has a pool.
Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have accessible units?
No, 3203 University Blvd W #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 University Blvd W #22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 University Blvd W #22 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3203 University Blvd W #22 has units with air conditioning.
