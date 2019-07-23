3203 University Blvd W #22

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Location! Location! Location! Well maintained 3 br + 1 1/2 ba 2 level condo. Laundry in unit. Close to revitalized downtown Wheaton and walking distance to shops, dining, and Wheaton Metro (Red Line). Community pool. Gas and water included in rent. Additional storage unit available in basement of building.

