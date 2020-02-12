All apartments in North Kensington
Find more places like 3203 Geiger Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Kensington, MD
/
3203 Geiger Ave
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3203 Geiger Ave

3203 Geiger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Kensington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3203 Geiger Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Kensington Colonial w/Attached 2-Car Garage - Welcome to this light-filled sidehall colonial nestled in Kensington View, a serene oasis of beautiful residences just a few blocks from every convenience you can imagine! Located less than one (1) mile from Wheaton Metro Station (red line) and shopping galore, this spacious home features over 3000 sf and a contemporary floor plan that you'll love, with recent updates that include neutral paint and flooring throughout as well as luxurious granite counters and new appliances in the kitchen. Built in 2000, this home also features a very "social" and people-friendly floor plan, with a spacious kitchen open to a fabulous great room with a fireplace and French doors to a large outdoor deck, and large living and dining spaces on the main level. Upstairs, you'll love having a beautiful master suite plus three more good-sized bedrooms and another full bath all on the same level, with roomy closets for all. On the lower level, a second family room, a fifth bedroom, and third full bath offer plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy daily living, or extra room for guests, au pair, etc. Other conveniences include a two-car attached garage and a large driveway, central air conditioning, and professional property management. Multi-year lease available; no pets preferred.

Please contact Katherine M. Redd by email at kathy@streamlinemanagement.com for showing requests and questions.

Lease Terms:
Move-in ready
Multi-year leases preferred (12 month minimum)
Resident responsible for electric, gas & water
No pets preferred
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Geiger Ave have any available units?
3203 Geiger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3203 Geiger Ave have?
Some of 3203 Geiger Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Geiger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Geiger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Geiger Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Geiger Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3203 Geiger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Geiger Ave offers parking.
Does 3203 Geiger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Geiger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Geiger Ave have a pool?
No, 3203 Geiger Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Geiger Ave have accessible units?
No, 3203 Geiger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Geiger Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Geiger Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Geiger Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3203 Geiger Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Kensington 1 BedroomsNorth Kensington 2 Bedrooms
North Kensington 3 BedroomsNorth Kensington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Kensington Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Colesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia