3203 Geiger Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Kensington Colonial w/Attached 2-Car Garage - Welcome to this light-filled sidehall colonial nestled in Kensington View, a serene oasis of beautiful residences just a few blocks from every convenience you can imagine! Located less than one (1) mile from Wheaton Metro Station (red line) and shopping galore, this spacious home features over 3000 sf and a contemporary floor plan that you'll love, with recent updates that include neutral paint and flooring throughout as well as luxurious granite counters and new appliances in the kitchen. Built in 2000, this home also features a very "social" and people-friendly floor plan, with a spacious kitchen open to a fabulous great room with a fireplace and French doors to a large outdoor deck, and large living and dining spaces on the main level. Upstairs, you'll love having a beautiful master suite plus three more good-sized bedrooms and another full bath all on the same level, with roomy closets for all. On the lower level, a second family room, a fifth bedroom, and third full bath offer plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy daily living, or extra room for guests, au pair, etc. Other conveniences include a two-car attached garage and a large driveway, central air conditioning, and professional property management. Multi-year lease available; no pets preferred.



Please contact Katherine M. Redd by email at kathy@streamlinemanagement.com for showing requests and questions.



Lease Terms:

Move-in ready

Multi-year leases preferred (12 month minimum)

Resident responsible for electric, gas & water

No pets preferred

No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



