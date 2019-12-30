11619 GAIL PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely brick rambler with large backyard. Living room/dining room combination with hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Kitchen with new refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced backyard with deck, mature trees and flowers. 1.2 miles to Wheaton Metro. 1.5 blocks to Ride On Bus. Less than 1 mile to Wheaton Plaza with restaurants and shopping. Available NOW. Owner will consider a pet on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Interior and Exterior just painted. New refrigerator installed.