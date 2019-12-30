All apartments in North Kensington
Find more places like 11619 GAIL PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Kensington, MD
/
11619 GAIL PL
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

11619 GAIL PL

11619 Gail Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Kensington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11619 Gail Place, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely brick rambler with large backyard. Living room/dining room combination with hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Kitchen with new refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced backyard with deck, mature trees and flowers. 1.2 miles to Wheaton Metro. 1.5 blocks to Ride On Bus. Less than 1 mile to Wheaton Plaza with restaurants and shopping. Available NOW. Owner will consider a pet on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Interior and Exterior just painted. New refrigerator installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 GAIL PL have any available units?
11619 GAIL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 11619 GAIL PL have?
Some of 11619 GAIL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 GAIL PL currently offering any rent specials?
11619 GAIL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 GAIL PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11619 GAIL PL is pet friendly.
Does 11619 GAIL PL offer parking?
Yes, 11619 GAIL PL offers parking.
Does 11619 GAIL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 GAIL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 GAIL PL have a pool?
No, 11619 GAIL PL does not have a pool.
Does 11619 GAIL PL have accessible units?
No, 11619 GAIL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 GAIL PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11619 GAIL PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11619 GAIL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11619 GAIL PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Kensington 1 BedroomsNorth Kensington 2 Bedrooms
North Kensington 3 BedroomsNorth Kensington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Kensington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Colesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia