Open- Saturday March 14th, noon- 1pm. Freshly painted, spacious 2 bedroom, one bathroom condo with beautiful wood-beam, vaulted ceilings. This top floor unit has wood floors throughout an updated bathroom and washer/dryer in the unit. Keyed entry for security and plenty of parking. Close to shopping. Minutes to 495 and New Carrollton Metro Station. Housing Choice Voucher Welcome! Seeking good rental history. No evictions. Clean background check.