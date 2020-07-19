All apartments in New Carrollton
New Carrollton, MD
5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1
5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1

5532 Karen Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
New Carrollton
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

5532 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Secured main entrance to the a completely remodeled ground level unit, that contains a brand new kitchen with all new appliances, hardwood floors, carpeted bedroom also the renovated bathroom. Extra storage space located in a key entry room, along with laundry room to the right side of the unit. Pet friendly walking areas located around the building, along with play ground for the children. Unit is couple minutes from New Carrollton station, 495, plus 295 ramps. Dog or cat is allowed with a $200.00 fee, no puppies, nor kittens due to not being house broken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have any available units?
5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have?
Some of 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 offers parking.
Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have a pool?
No, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
