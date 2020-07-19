5532 Karen Elaine Drive #1718 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Secured main entrance to the a completely remodeled ground level unit, that contains a brand new kitchen with all new appliances, hardwood floors, carpeted bedroom also the renovated bathroom. Extra storage space located in a key entry room, along with laundry room to the right side of the unit. Pet friendly walking areas located around the building, along with play ground for the children. Unit is couple minutes from New Carrollton station, 495, plus 295 ramps. Dog or cat is allowed with a $200.00 fee, no puppies, nor kittens due to not being house broken.