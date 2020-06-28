All apartments in National Harbor
827 REGENTS SQUARE
827 REGENTS SQUARE

827 Regents Sq · No Longer Available
Location

827 Regents Sq, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and bright townhome in popular National Harbor. Perfect for entertainment. Open floor plan on living level with a powder room. Owners have upgraded the back splash to luxurious marble, upgraded ceiling fans, custom window blinds, upgraded washer/dryer, custom closet system in en-suite second bedroom. All bedrooms are en-suite. Top floor has a bright and open family room/office/playroom with glass doors leading to the private outdoor terrace. 1 car garage parking with another private spot behind. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants in National Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have any available units?
827 REGENTS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have?
Some of 827 REGENTS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 REGENTS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
827 REGENTS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 REGENTS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 827 REGENTS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 827 REGENTS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 REGENTS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 827 REGENTS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 827 REGENTS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 REGENTS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 REGENTS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 REGENTS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
