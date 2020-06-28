827 REGENTS SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and bright townhome in popular National Harbor. Perfect for entertainment. Open floor plan on living level with a powder room. Owners have upgraded the back splash to luxurious marble, upgraded ceiling fans, custom window blinds, upgraded washer/dryer, custom closet system in en-suite second bedroom. All bedrooms are en-suite. Top floor has a bright and open family room/office/playroom with glass doors leading to the private outdoor terrace. 1 car garage parking with another private spot behind. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants in National Harbor