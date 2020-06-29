814 ADMIRALS WAY

Amenities

Ready for a mid June lease start date! Video walk through tours available - request from agent. Welcome to Potomac Overlook at National Harbor - where community meets convenience. Walk to the harbor! Absolutely gorgeous Seneca model with added 3rd master suite/aupair/inlaw, gas/glass double sided rooftop terrace FP, great views of National Harbor, upgraded beautiful kitchen, great location on Cul-de-Sac, firepit/greenspace/play area, 24 hr CVS nearby, walkable to Gaylord, Shops, Restaurants. Water Taxi to DC and Old Town. Metro Shuttle Service. Min. to military bases and downtown. Owners are flexible on move in date. **Lease starting mid-June.