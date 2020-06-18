All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

810 Fair Winds Way

810 Fair Winds Way · (301) 744-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD 20744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 810 Fair Winds Way · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor. The spacious interior with 9' ceilings and wide hallways is on par with a single family home. The rooftop terrace is complete with a fireplace and great view of the Potomac River, DC and Old Town Alexandria skyline. Located 3-blocks from the National Harbor, you will be in walking distance of upscale dining, shopping and the MGM theatre. Close to all major commuter routes. This is an ideally designed, 4-bedroom and 5-full bathroom home with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a large open kitchen and dining room, family room with gas fireplace and a fantastic loft with a wet-bar, full bathroom and fireplace that opens onto the rooftop terrace. The loft can be used as a 4th bedroom. Also included are upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, GE Profile stainless-steel appliances, a large built-in pantry, deep walk-in closets, large hallways on each floor, fantastic natural light all through the home with top down, bottom up shades included on select windows. These upscale townhomes are located in a quiet and serene neighborhood amidst a tranquil setting with no through traffic. HOA includes trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal. This will be a gated community and 810 Fair Winds Way is among the established townhomes that will have permit parking. Comes with a roomy 2-car garage and driveway and overflow parking at the end of the street. Spacious outdoor areas throughout the neighborhood with plenty of green space to play with your children and pets; share a meal with your family or go on a leisurely walk with a stunning view of the Potomac River in front of you. The National Harbor is in walking distance and is a great place to have dinner and drinks with friends and has a very family friendly atmosphere.

STATUS: Owner Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE: June 1, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call Suzanne Kenney at Real Property Management Gold on 301-481-0223. In order to prevent the spread of corona virus, please use the hand sanitizer that will be supplied by the owner upon entering and exiting the property. Thank you so much for your cooperation!

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PETS ALLOWED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
* $25/month resident benefit package fee

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOA Fee: Included in rent. Includes trash, recycling, water/sewer and snow removal.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4550, Available June 1st, 2020.

(RLNE5621400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Fair Winds Way have any available units?
810 Fair Winds Way has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Fair Winds Way have?
Some of 810 Fair Winds Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Fair Winds Way currently offering any rent specials?
810 Fair Winds Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Fair Winds Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Fair Winds Way is pet friendly.
Does 810 Fair Winds Way offer parking?
Yes, 810 Fair Winds Way does offer parking.
Does 810 Fair Winds Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Fair Winds Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Fair Winds Way have a pool?
No, 810 Fair Winds Way does not have a pool.
Does 810 Fair Winds Way have accessible units?
No, 810 Fair Winds Way does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Fair Winds Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Fair Winds Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Fair Winds Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Fair Winds Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 810 Fair Winds Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

