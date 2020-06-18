Amenities

Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor. The spacious interior with 9' ceilings and wide hallways is on par with a single family home. The rooftop terrace is complete with a fireplace and great view of the Potomac River, DC and Old Town Alexandria skyline. Located 3-blocks from the National Harbor, you will be in walking distance of upscale dining, shopping and the MGM theatre. Close to all major commuter routes. This is an ideally designed, 4-bedroom and 5-full bathroom home with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a large open kitchen and dining room, family room with gas fireplace and a fantastic loft with a wet-bar, full bathroom and fireplace that opens onto the rooftop terrace. The loft can be used as a 4th bedroom. Also included are upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, GE Profile stainless-steel appliances, a large built-in pantry, deep walk-in closets, large hallways on each floor, fantastic natural light all through the home with top down, bottom up shades included on select windows. These upscale townhomes are located in a quiet and serene neighborhood amidst a tranquil setting with no through traffic. HOA includes trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal. This will be a gated community and 810 Fair Winds Way is among the established townhomes that will have permit parking. Comes with a roomy 2-car garage and driveway and overflow parking at the end of the street. Spacious outdoor areas throughout the neighborhood with plenty of green space to play with your children and pets; share a meal with your family or go on a leisurely walk with a stunning view of the Potomac River in front of you. The National Harbor is in walking distance and is a great place to have dinner and drinks with friends and has a very family friendly atmosphere.



STATUS: Owner Occupied



AVAILABLE DATE: June 1, 2020



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call Suzanne Kenney at Real Property Management Gold on 301-481-0223. In order to prevent the spread of corona virus, please use the hand sanitizer that will be supplied by the owner upon entering and exiting the property. Thank you so much for your cooperation!



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PETS ALLOWED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

* $25/month resident benefit package fee



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



HOA Fee: Included in rent. Includes trash, recycling, water/sewer and snow removal.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4550, Available June 1st, 2020.



