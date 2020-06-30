All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated April 30 2020

7807 Elroy Pl

7807 Elroy Place · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Elroy Place, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Quaint 3 Bedroom 1 Full 1/2 Bathroom split level Single Family Home in Oxon Hill! Spacious living room and a spacious bedroom with hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Lower level of the split level has a spacious dining room and updated bath. Nice kitchen features new custom tiled floors, updated cabinets, updated countertops, and all appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space, a full hall bath with tiled shower enclosure, and updated fixtures. Home has a fully finished basement clubroom and a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. Property has a detached storage shed and a spacious deck and large backyard perfect for entertaining!

Pets welcome with an additional Pet Deposit and Pet Rent!!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5597320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Elroy Pl have any available units?
7807 Elroy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 7807 Elroy Pl have?
Some of 7807 Elroy Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Elroy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Elroy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Elroy Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Elroy Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Elroy Pl offer parking?
No, 7807 Elroy Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7807 Elroy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7807 Elroy Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Elroy Pl have a pool?
No, 7807 Elroy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Elroy Pl have accessible units?
No, 7807 Elroy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Elroy Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 Elroy Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 Elroy Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 Elroy Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

