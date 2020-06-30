7807 Elroy Pl

Amenities

Quaint 3 Bedroom 1 Full 1/2 Bathroom split level Single Family Home in Oxon Hill! Spacious living room and a spacious bedroom with hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Lower level of the split level has a spacious dining room and updated bath. Nice kitchen features new custom tiled floors, updated cabinets, updated countertops, and all appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. Second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space, a full hall bath with tiled shower enclosure, and updated fixtures. Home has a fully finished basement clubroom and a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer included. Property has a detached storage shed and a spacious deck and large backyard perfect for entertaining!



Pets welcome with an additional Pet Deposit and Pet Rent!!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5597320)