Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
7318 RIVERHILL ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

7318 RIVERHILL ROAD

7318 Riverhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7318 Riverhill Road, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Renovated 4 Bedroom and 3 full Bath landscaped yard. Seasonal views of the Potomac. Large all brick house less than 10 miles from the United States Capitol with Potomac River Views as well as the Wilson Bridge and Old Town Walking distance to the MGM, Tanger Outlets and National Harbor! Take the water taxi to Old Town, Amazon HQ2, Wharf, Nationals Stadium or Georgetown! Bike path to Old Town or even the new Amazon HQ2 (About a 9 mile bike ride). Easy access to Beltway and 295. Only a few miles to DC! Newly updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steal Appliances.Landlord accept housing voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have any available units?
7318 RIVERHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have?
Some of 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7318 RIVERHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 RIVERHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
