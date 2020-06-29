7318 RIVERHILL ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful Renovated 4 Bedroom and 3 full Bath landscaped yard. Seasonal views of the Potomac. Large all brick house less than 10 miles from the United States Capitol with Potomac River Views as well as the Wilson Bridge and Old Town Walking distance to the MGM, Tanger Outlets and National Harbor! Take the water taxi to Old Town, Amazon HQ2, Wharf, Nationals Stadium or Georgetown! Bike path to Old Town or even the new Amazon HQ2 (About a 9 mile bike ride). Easy access to Beltway and 295. Only a few miles to DC! Newly updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steal Appliances.Landlord accept housing voucher.