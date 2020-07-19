550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2)

Amenities

RENT REDUCED ONLY $1,295.00 & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND $500.00 RENT CONCESSION IF YOU MOVE IN BY 3/15! Beautiful First Floor 1BR/1BA Condo with Great Outdoor Space! - Beautiful 1st floor 1BR/1BA condo in Oxon Hill! Features include an entryway foyer with tiled flooring, freshly updated hardwood flooring throughout a cozy living room/dining room combo with storage closet and a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. The galley style kitchen offers matching tiled flooring, breakfast bar window, and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Full hall bath has an updated vanity and tiled tub/shower and large windows throughout the home allow for plenty of natural light! Walkout patio from living room would be great for enjoying the outdoors or entertaining guests. All utilities and HOA fees are included in the rental price and tenant has access to the community pool and nearby metro bus access!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Tiffany at (301)789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

