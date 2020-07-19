All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2)

550 Wilson Bridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

550 Wilson Bridge Dr, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT REDUCED ONLY $1,295.00 & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND $500.00 RENT CONCESSION IF YOU MOVE IN BY 3/15! Beautiful First Floor 1BR/1BA Condo with Great Outdoor Space! - Beautiful 1st floor 1BR/1BA condo in Oxon Hill! Features include an entryway foyer with tiled flooring, freshly updated hardwood flooring throughout a cozy living room/dining room combo with storage closet and a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. The galley style kitchen offers matching tiled flooring, breakfast bar window, and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Full hall bath has an updated vanity and tiled tub/shower and large windows throughout the home allow for plenty of natural light! Walkout patio from living room would be great for enjoying the outdoors or entertaining guests. All utilities and HOA fees are included in the rental price and tenant has access to the community pool and nearby metro bus access!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.
Contact Tiffany at (301)789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE4535234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have any available units?
550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have?
Some of 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2)'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) currently offering any rent specials?
550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) is pet friendly.
Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) offer parking?
No, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) does not offer parking.
Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have a pool?
Yes, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) has a pool.
Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have accessible units?
No, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Wilson Bridge Road (Unit 2) does not have units with air conditioning.
