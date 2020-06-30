All apartments in National Harbor
National Harbor, MD
535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2
535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2

535 Wilson Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

535 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Newly Renovated Large 1 BR Apartment Utilities Included!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this Beautiful large one bedroom apartment ready for you to make your next home! ALL utilities included in monthly rent! Large, deep living and dining space with large picture window and access to gorgeous private outdoor patio space! Theres a Modern Kitchen with all new appliances w/ a 5 burner stove, a Full updated Bathroom, and wonderful Big Bedroom with another large picture window letting in lots of natural light. includes two parking spaces and a community pool too! fantastic convenient location less than a mile from the Capitol beltway near Washington Harbor! Bus stop located conveniently in the community. Pets allowed. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual gross income $38k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have any available units?
535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have?
Some of 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 currently offering any rent specials?
535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 is pet friendly.
Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 offer parking?
Yes, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 offers parking.
Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have a pool?
Yes, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 has a pool.
Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have accessible units?
No, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2 does not have units with air conditioning.

