535 Wilson Bridge Dr #A2

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Newly Renovated Large 1 BR Apartment Utilities Included!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this Beautiful large one bedroom apartment ready for you to make your next home! ALL utilities included in monthly rent! Large, deep living and dining space with large picture window and access to gorgeous private outdoor patio space! Theres a Modern Kitchen with all new appliances w/ a 5 burner stove, a Full updated Bathroom, and wonderful Big Bedroom with another large picture window letting in lots of natural light. includes two parking spaces and a community pool too! fantastic convenient location less than a mile from the Capitol beltway near Washington Harbor! Bus stop located conveniently in the community. Pets allowed. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual gross income $38k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



