508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE

LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor. Potomac Overlook at the National Harbor is an exclusive neighborhood and this unit has the best views of the water, monuments, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, MGM and much more; right from the roof top. The home features luxury up graded hardwood floors, molding, ceramic tile, appliances and built in sounds system for your music listening pleasure throughout the home. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with a master suite that features hardwood floors and a custom built closet with great functionality . There is a an over sized luxury master bath with dual vanities, large ceramic tile shower, and an over sized bath tub with a linen closet for storage. The top level includes a breath taking wet bar with a dishwasher and deep sink, double sided fireplace, roof top deck that overlooks the Potomac, and a very large bedroom with a private bath. The home is wired for all your TV's and electronics, every room has a private bath and 2- garage with luxury epoxy flooring. This home is must see. Contact me today for a tour and our renter incentives.