All apartments in National Harbor
Find more places like 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:58 PM

508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE

508 Overlook Park Drive · (301) 459-5040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
National Harbor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

508 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD 20744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor. Potomac Overlook at the National Harbor is an exclusive neighborhood and this unit has the best views of the water, monuments, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, MGM and much more; right from the roof top. The home features luxury up graded hardwood floors, molding, ceramic tile, appliances and built in sounds system for your music listening pleasure throughout the home. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with a master suite that features hardwood floors and a custom built closet with great functionality . There is a an over sized luxury master bath with dual vanities, large ceramic tile shower, and an over sized bath tub with a linen closet for storage. The top level includes a breath taking wet bar with a dishwasher and deep sink, double sided fireplace, roof top deck that overlooks the Potomac, and a very large bedroom with a private bath. The home is wired for all your TV's and electronics, every room has a private bath and 2- garage with luxury epoxy flooring. This home is must see. Contact me today for a tour and our renter incentives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have any available units?
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way
National Harbor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 Bedrooms
National Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational Harbor Apartments with Balconies
National Harbor Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VABrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VA
Newington Forest, VASummerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDBrookmont, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity