503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful home in the Potomac Overlook with views of the National Harbor. This lovely home offers 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, with all the upgrades you could want. Amenities include a two car garage, tile showers, marble counter tops, gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Plus walk in closets in 3 of the 4 bedrooms, a top floor deck with view of the harbor, plus a gathering room on the top floor with a wet bar with a wine fridge. Included in the rent is water/sewer, trash removal, landscaping, mowing and snow removal. All this within walking distance of the National Harbor offering many restaurant, shopping and event options. Plus you are within a mile from the MGM National Harbor and Tanger Outlets.Call us now to set up an appointment!Video showing is also available just click on the photos to view our virtual showing.*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.*Background and Credit Check Required*One Pet under 30lbs accepted with additional deposit and rent*Available: NOW