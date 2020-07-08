All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE

503 Overlook Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful home in the Potomac Overlook with views of the National Harbor. This lovely home offers 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, with all the upgrades you could want. Amenities include a two car garage, tile showers, marble counter tops, gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Plus walk in closets in 3 of the 4 bedrooms, a top floor deck with view of the harbor, plus a gathering room on the top floor with a wet bar with a wine fridge. Included in the rent is water/sewer, trash removal, landscaping, mowing and snow removal. All this within walking distance of the National Harbor offering many restaurant, shopping and event options. Plus you are within a mile from the MGM National Harbor and Tanger Outlets.Call us now to set up an appointment!Video showing is also available just click on the photos to view our virtual showing.*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.*Background and Credit Check Required*One Pet under 30lbs accepted with additional deposit and rent*Available: NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have any available units?
503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

