Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence. Sophisticated finishes throughout such as wide plank hardwood flooring, Wolf and Bosch appliances just to name a few and more than 1,800 sq ft all on one level. Residences like this one don't come to market often so don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Serious inquiries only. Showings M-F only 9a- 4:30p. Currently occupied. Available September 8th for new tenancy. Rent is inclusive of 2 garage (tandem) spaces # 38 & 40 and 1 storage unit #D.