3113 WEBSTER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private Setting for this lovely Renovated Detached Colonial in the heart of Mount Rainier that's a 3 minute drive (0.96 Mile) to Metro Station and a healthy stroll from the Art's District/Glut/Joe's! Recent kitchen with complete appliances, counter-top, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Economical gas furnace and CAC! Double Pane energy efficient windows. Fenced yard & pets considered case by case. Big storage shed!A short drive to the new Costco, and 7 minutes to Busboy's and Poets and Franklin's Brew Pub. Housing Voucher Welcomed. Housing Voucher applicants welc