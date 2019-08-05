205 E Ridgeville Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Churchill View Condo - Spacious 1500 Sq ft penthouse loft condo in Churchill View. 2 BR's and 2 full BA's. "Ready to move into" with neutral tones, new carpet in BR's , Pergo in the LR and DR, hardwood in the foyer.Vaulted -ceiling loft has newer carpeting, multiple skylights, and ceiling fan. Conveniently located near to Germantown center, elementary school, and major roadways.Contact alternate agent with questions. ATTN: Agents please have client complete the online application at www.BlockingerPropertyManagement.com



(RLNE5072277)