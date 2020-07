Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Well maintained condo with two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms for rent. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a full bathroom. Brand new carpet throughout the unit, vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Owners will be installing a brand new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the unit and reserved off street parking. Close to restaurants and shopping and highways.