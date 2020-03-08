4419 Cape Cod Circle

Amenities
Gorgeous renovated 4BR Bowie townhome - Gorgeous completely renovated town home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, updated kitchen with new granite countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This sun-filled contemporary home also features hardwood floors, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Rear privacy fence makes for the perfect outdoor entertainment space. Reserved parking for two and washer/dryer onsite. This home is a must see and won't last long. Strong rental history a must. Easy online application.
(RLNE5554277)