4204 LAVENDER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Great opportunity to lease (or own) this spacious, well maintained, recently renovated, 3-level, garage townhome in sought after Bowie community! This home features over 2,000 sq ft of living space, garage, walk-out, lower level basement with recreation room, gourmet eat-in kitchen with bay window and newer stainless appliances, deck, spacious bedrooms, raised/vaulted ceilings, updated flooring, plenty of storage space and more all in convenient, commuter friendly, neighborhood. HVAC and water heater recently updated, washer/dryer to be installed. Pedestrian friendly, can walk to neighborhood Vista Gardens marketplace. Property recently cleaned/sanitized; previews can be scheduled via Showingtime or by contacting listing agent.