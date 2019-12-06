11909 PARALLEL RD

Amenities
Perfect Home for an Extended Family seeking lots of SPACE!! Home Boast a lower level with 3 HUGE Bedrooms, a living room and an updated kitchen.* Upper Level Boast over 4000+ Sqft of all the Bells and Whistles. Gran, Open Foyer, Opens to Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Large Open Gourmet Kitchen, featuring Granite Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Open Sun-room Off Kitchen, and an step over into the Huge Family Room, with a fireplace, tons of windows with natural sunlight.. Upstairs features, an Open floor-plan, 4 large bedroom, with lots of space and 2 Huge Baths. Wait... love love the Apartment in the basement with an open kitchen, living room and 2 additional HUGE rooms, with a private walk-out. RUN... this wont last!