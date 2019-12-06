All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

11909 PARALLEL RD

11909 Parallel Road · No Longer Available
Location

11909 Parallel Road, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect Home for an Extended Family seeking lots of SPACE!! Home Boast a lower level with 3 HUGE Bedrooms, a living room and an updated kitchen.* Upper Level Boast over 4000+ Sqft of all the Bells and Whistles. Gran, Open Foyer, Opens to Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Large Open Gourmet Kitchen, featuring Granite Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Open Sun-room Off Kitchen, and an step over into the Huge Family Room, with a fireplace, tons of windows with natural sunlight.. Upstairs features, an Open floor-plan, 4 large bedroom, with lots of space and 2 Huge Baths. Wait... love love the Apartment in the basement with an open kitchen, living room and 2 additional HUGE rooms, with a private walk-out. RUN... this wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11909 PARALLEL RD have any available units?
11909 PARALLEL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11909 PARALLEL RD have?
Some of 11909 PARALLEL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11909 PARALLEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
11909 PARALLEL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11909 PARALLEL RD pet-friendly?
No, 11909 PARALLEL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 11909 PARALLEL RD offer parking?
Yes, 11909 PARALLEL RD offers parking.
Does 11909 PARALLEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11909 PARALLEL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11909 PARALLEL RD have a pool?
No, 11909 PARALLEL RD does not have a pool.
Does 11909 PARALLEL RD have accessible units?
No, 11909 PARALLEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11909 PARALLEL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11909 PARALLEL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11909 PARALLEL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11909 PARALLEL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

