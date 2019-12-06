11909 PARALLEL RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect Home for an Extended Family seeking lots of SPACE!! Home Boast a lower level with 3 HUGE Bedrooms, a living room and an updated kitchen.* Upper Level Boast over 4000+ Sqft of all the Bells and Whistles. Gran, Open Foyer, Opens to Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Large Open Gourmet Kitchen, featuring Granite Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Open Sun-room Off Kitchen, and an step over into the Huge Family Room, with a fireplace, tons of windows with natural sunlight.. Upstairs features, an Open floor-plan, 4 large bedroom, with lots of space and 2 Huge Baths. Wait... love love the Apartment in the basement with an open kitchen, living room and 2 additional HUGE rooms, with a private walk-out. RUN... this wont last!