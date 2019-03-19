11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

OPEN CONCEPT- beautifully remodeled - no HOA, (zoned RR), brand new master bath; Bosch dishwasher, washing machine, Advantium, all almost new. Advantium doubles as second oven. great room has vaulted ceiling. All new energy star windows & outside doors. Free standing wood stove. heated floor in hall bath. Wrap around enclosed porch and a deck as well. Part of yard is fenced. Gate opens for walking access to community behind the home. Lots of off street parking. Must see this one!! Excellent credit required. Available immediately.