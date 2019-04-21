All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:04 PM

11306 Sperry Stream Way

11306 Sperry Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

11306 Sperry Stream Way, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bowie - 2 beds, 2 baths upper condo unit in Glensford - Large living - dining area. Kitchen with eat in area and door to balcony. Enter on ground level with foyer and closet, go upstairs to main living area. 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths. Carpet will be cleaned.

>> SMALL DOGS & CATS OK with $600 pet deposit<<

Repair deductible $125

Rent Includes: Grounds Maintenance, HOA/Condo Fee, Lawn Service, Parking, Taxes, Trash Removal

Tenant Pays: Fireplace/Flue Cleaning, Frozen Waterpipe Damage, Insurance, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior Maintenance, Utilities - All

PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT

TO APPLY - MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com/ "AS IS" unless noted as contingency//Application fee of $75 paid w/online application//After credit is run & reviewed deposit=1 month rent is due//Carpets will be cleaned by tenant

(RLNE4789660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have any available units?
11306 Sperry Stream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have?
Some of 11306 Sperry Stream Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 Sperry Stream Way currently offering any rent specials?
11306 Sperry Stream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 Sperry Stream Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11306 Sperry Stream Way is pet friendly.
Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way offer parking?
Yes, 11306 Sperry Stream Way offers parking.
Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 Sperry Stream Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have a pool?
No, 11306 Sperry Stream Way does not have a pool.
Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have accessible units?
No, 11306 Sperry Stream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11306 Sperry Stream Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11306 Sperry Stream Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11306 Sperry Stream Way does not have units with air conditioning.
