Nicely updated condo ground floor with back patio. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, 9 ft ceilings, gas fireplace, and located just minutes from Social Security, and Baltimore Beltway 695.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have any available units?
7204 BOGLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have?
Some of 7204 BOGLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 BOGLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7204 BOGLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.