7204 BOGLEY ROAD
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

7204 BOGLEY ROAD

7204 Bogley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Bogley Road, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nicely updated condo ground floor with back patio. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, 9 ft ceilings, gas fireplace, and located just minutes from Social Security, and Baltimore Beltway 695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have any available units?
7204 BOGLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have?
Some of 7204 BOGLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 BOGLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7204 BOGLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 BOGLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 BOGLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 BOGLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
