7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

This is a must see! This bright, lovely 2 bedroom, one and a half bath condominium is move -in ready. Conveniently located in Baltimore County, the condo features a fully equipped kitchen, a columned dining area with chandelier, master bedrooms with walk-in closet, second bedroom with walk-in closet, washer dryer in the unit, powder room, forced hot air heating and central air conditioning, plenty of parking, a private balcony, 9 foot ceilings, easy care wood laminate flooring, security entrance, freshly painted, and maintenance of the properties common areas.