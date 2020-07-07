All apartments in Milford Mill
Find more places like 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford Mill, MD
/
7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE

7111 Sandown Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milford Mill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7111 Sandown Circle, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This is a must see! This bright, lovely 2 bedroom, one and a half bath condominium is move -in ready. Conveniently located in Baltimore County, the condo features a fully equipped kitchen, a columned dining area with chandelier, master bedrooms with walk-in closet, second bedroom with walk-in closet, washer dryer in the unit, powder room, forced hot air heating and central air conditioning, plenty of parking, a private balcony, 9 foot ceilings, easy care wood laminate flooring, security entrance, freshly painted, and maintenance of the properties common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7111 SANDOWN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21208
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Milford Mill 1 BedroomsMilford Mill 2 Bedrooms
Milford Mill Apartments with BalconyMilford Mill Apartments with Parking
Milford Mill Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College