Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:20 AM

7105 Ruthgreen Rd

7105 Ruthgreen Road · (607) 206-4243
Location

7105 Ruthgreen Road, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7105 Ruthgreen Rd · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Showing by appointment only. Send Text message to schedule time to see. Serious inquiries only please.

Available immediately for responsible tenant with good rental history.
** Large size kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets
** 1 large loft room (can be used as 4th bedroom)
** Fully finished basement with one office room, laundry room,
storage room & Family room
** Wood & tile floor
** Central heating/cooling
** Open Patio Backyard
** Ample parking (2 assigned parking + guest parking spots)
** Stainless steel appliances
** HOA Managed Community (Lawn mowing included)
** Convenient Location-Off of I-695, 5 min drive to Security Blvd/
Liberty Rd, very close to I-70, SSA, CMS, Leidos, Northrop Grumman, CSRA buildings
** Laundry Room
** Appliances -Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Electric Stove
** Only Dogs allowed (Additional Pet rent $50/Month and $350 pet fee). No Cats
** 2+ years lease preferred
**CONTACT - Text or Email only please

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1018181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have any available units?
7105 Ruthgreen Rd has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have?
Some of 7105 Ruthgreen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Ruthgreen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Ruthgreen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Ruthgreen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd offers parking.
Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have a pool?
No, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have accessible units?
No, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 Ruthgreen Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7105 Ruthgreen Rd has units with air conditioning.

