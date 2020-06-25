7105 Ruthgreen Rd.

Amenities
Showing by appointment only. Send Text message to schedule time to see. Serious inquiries only please.
Available immediately for responsible tenant with good rental history.
** Large size kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets
** 1 large loft room (can be used as 4th bedroom)
** Fully finished basement with one office room, laundry room,
storage room & Family room
** Wood & tile floor
** Central heating/cooling
** Open Patio Backyard
** Ample parking (2 assigned parking + guest parking spots)
** Stainless steel appliances
** HOA Managed Community (Lawn mowing included)
** Convenient Location-Off of I-695, 5 min drive to Security Blvd/
Liberty Rd, very close to I-70, SSA, CMS, Leidos, Northrop Grumman, CSRA buildings
** Laundry Room
** Appliances -Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Electric Stove
** Only Dogs allowed (Additional Pet rent $50/Month and $350 pet fee). No Cats
** 2+ years lease preferred
**CONTACT - Text or Email only please
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1018181)