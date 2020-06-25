7105 Ruthgreen Rd.

Amenities

Showing by appointment only. Send Text message to schedule time to see. Serious inquiries only please.



Available immediately for responsible tenant with good rental history.

** Large size kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets

** 1 large loft room (can be used as 4th bedroom)

** Fully finished basement with one office room, laundry room,

storage room & Family room

** Wood & tile floor

** Central heating/cooling

** Open Patio Backyard

** Ample parking (2 assigned parking + guest parking spots)

** Stainless steel appliances

** HOA Managed Community (Lawn mowing included)

** Convenient Location-Off of I-695, 5 min drive to Security Blvd/

Liberty Rd, very close to I-70, SSA, CMS, Leidos, Northrop Grumman, CSRA buildings

** Laundry Room

** Appliances -Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Electric Stove

** Only Dogs allowed (Additional Pet rent $50/Month and $350 pet fee). No Cats

** 2+ years lease preferred

**CONTACT - Text or Email only please



No Cats Allowed



