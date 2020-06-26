All apartments in Middle River
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

9625 Davison Rd,

9625 Davison Road · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Davison Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9625 Davison Rd, Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 3bd+Den/2.5ba Home in Middle River with Everything! Available 7/1! - Gorgeous 3bd+Den/2.5ba Home in Middle River with CAC, Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Finished Basement (with 4th Bedroom), Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Deck, Fenced Rear Yard, One-Car Garage, Two-Car Driveway, and Ample Street Parking! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/1!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3864626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Davison Rd, have any available units?
9625 Davison Rd, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 Davison Rd, have?
Some of 9625 Davison Rd,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Davison Rd, currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Davison Rd, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Davison Rd, pet-friendly?
Yes, 9625 Davison Rd, is pet friendly.
Does 9625 Davison Rd, offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Davison Rd, offers parking.
Does 9625 Davison Rd, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 Davison Rd, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Davison Rd, have a pool?
No, 9625 Davison Rd, does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Davison Rd, have accessible units?
No, 9625 Davison Rd, does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Davison Rd, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 Davison Rd, has units with dishwashers.
