9625 Davison Rd, Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 3bd+Den/2.5ba Home in Middle River with Everything! Available 7/1! - Gorgeous 3bd+Den/2.5ba Home in Middle River with CAC, Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Finished Basement (with 4th Bedroom), Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Deck, Fenced Rear Yard, One-Car Garage, Two-Car Driveway, and Ample Street Parking! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/1!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



