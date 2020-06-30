All apartments in Middle River
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2120 Redthorn Road - 1

2120 Redthorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
3BR 2BATH newly renovated townhouse in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Baltimore County. Beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, lots of cabinet space, and an island eqipped with power. Two out of the three 2nd floor bedrooms have ceiling fans. The basement includes the 2nd full bathroom, in addition to a spacious area that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Fenced backyard is perfect for grilling or relaxing while the kids play. Natural gas heating, cooking, and hot water. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unit. Minutes away from Hawthorne-Midthorne Park & Playground. NO PETS. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.

LIVING RM – 15 X 14
DINNG RM – 15 X 7.5
MASTER BR – 12 X 9.5
MIDDLE BR – 14.5 X 8
SMALL BR – 10 X 6.5

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 have any available units?
2120 Redthorn Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 have?
Some of 2120 Redthorn Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Redthorn Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Redthorn Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.

