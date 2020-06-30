2120 Redthorn Road - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground bbq/grill

3BR 2BATH newly renovated townhouse in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Baltimore County. Beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, lots of cabinet space, and an island eqipped with power. Two out of the three 2nd floor bedrooms have ceiling fans. The basement includes the 2nd full bathroom, in addition to a spacious area that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Fenced backyard is perfect for grilling or relaxing while the kids play. Natural gas heating, cooking, and hot water. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in unit. Minutes away from Hawthorne-Midthorne Park & Playground. NO PETS. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.



LIVING RM – 15 X 14

DINNG RM – 15 X 7.5

MASTER BR – 12 X 9.5

MIDDLE BR – 14.5 X 8

SMALL BR – 10 X 6.5



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.



Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc