Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

30 BLACKFOOT COURT

30 Blackfoot Court · No Longer Available
Location

30 Blackfoot Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT have any available units?
30 BLACKFOOT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
Is 30 BLACKFOOT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30 BLACKFOOT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 BLACKFOOT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT offer parking?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT have a pool?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT have accessible units?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 BLACKFOOT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 BLACKFOOT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

