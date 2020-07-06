Welcome home to this large townhouse. Large living room with refinished hardwood floors and tons of sunlight. Good size dining room for all those get together s. Remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Gas stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice size back yard with parking for one car. Second floor has 3 great bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. Remodeled full bathroom. Large attic space for storage. Large finished basement with carpet. Laundry room in the rear. CAC. Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 757 Lannerton Road have any available units?
757 Lannerton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.