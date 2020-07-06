757 Lannerton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this large townhouse. Large living room with refinished hardwood floors and tons of sunlight. Good size dining room for all those get together s. Remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Gas stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice size back yard with parking for one car. Second floor has 3 great bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. Remodeled full bathroom. Large attic space for storage. Large finished basement with carpet. Laundry room in the rear. CAC. Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.