757 Lannerton Road
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

757 Lannerton Road

757 Lannerton Road · No Longer Available
Location

757 Lannerton Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this large townhouse. Large living room with refinished hardwood floors and tons of sunlight. Good size dining room for all those get together s. Remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Gas stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice size back yard with parking for one car. Second floor has 3 great bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. Remodeled full bathroom. Large attic space for storage. Large finished basement with carpet. Laundry room in the rear. CAC. Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Lannerton Road have any available units?
757 Lannerton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Lannerton Road have?
Some of 757 Lannerton Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Lannerton Road currently offering any rent specials?
757 Lannerton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Lannerton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Lannerton Road is pet friendly.
Does 757 Lannerton Road offer parking?
Yes, 757 Lannerton Road offers parking.
Does 757 Lannerton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Lannerton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Lannerton Road have a pool?
No, 757 Lannerton Road does not have a pool.
Does 757 Lannerton Road have accessible units?
No, 757 Lannerton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Lannerton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Lannerton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

